Arizona vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Arizona vs Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (3-0), Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

Arizona vs Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

As unstoppable as the Ram offense has been so far. Arizona is second in the NFL in yards, it’s among the league’s most balanced teams, and it’s one of the few teams with the firepower to keep up in a shootout.

The Rams have yet to face a mobile quarterback, and now it gets a red hot Kyler Murray whose receiving corps is making big play after big play – the O is averaging nine yards per throw – to go along with a running game that got a little help out of James Conner last week against Jacksonville.

The D might not be amazing, but it forced four takeaways last week, came up with three against Tennessee, and it’s giving Murray a slew of breaks to work with.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

No one’s running an attack better than Matthew Stafford is.

The Ram passing game is efficient, it leads the league in downfield plays, and it has the hottest receiver in the game in Cooper Kupp making key grab after key grab.

As the line goes, 9 like 10, the two should blow up against a Cardinal secondary that’s taking the ball away, but is also giving up too many big plays.

As fun as the attack has been, this might be the game to start running a bit. Minnesota and Jacksonville were able to grind it out at times on the Cardinals, and this week it could be up to Sony Michel to calm things down a bit with the two passing games trying to go off.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona isn’t exactly a shaky 3-0, but it should’ve lost to Minnesota, and it got the Jacksonville free space last week. The Rams are 3-0, and it hasn’t even cranked up the defense yet.

The line was able to its part against the Tampa Bay ground attack last week, and this week it’ll keep Murray in the pocket more than he might like.

The Rams will be a bit more balanced than normal as it all sets up for Stafford to hit two big throws to open it up.

Arizona vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona 27

Line: Los Angeles Rams -4, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 5

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

