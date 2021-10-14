Arizona vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Arizona vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (0-5), Colorado (1-4)

Arizona vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The team really is playing better.

It’s having a hard time scoring – it hasn’t been able to get to 20 points – but it battled well against Oregon and pushed UCLA in a 34-16 loss last week. It helps that the defense has improved enough to keep the team in games.

The 2020 defense allowed 410 yards or more in all five games, and in 18 of 19 games before this year. In 2021, the Wildcats have allowed more than 400 yards just twice in five games – the D is keeping the team in games.

Colorado isn’t going to come out and hang 60 on the board.

The Buffs managed just 34 points in the four games against FBS teams and haven’t pushed past 260 yards, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

Texas A&M, Minnesota, Arizona State, and USC. It’s not like Colorado is losing to Northern Arizona, like Arizona did a few weeks ago.

For all of the team’s issues, there’s promise with enough potential with the running game to at least be okay. Again, it’s not going to go off, but the Buffs were able to run for over 170 yards against both Texas A&M and Arizona State …

It’s something for an offense that’s done nothing.

Arizona isn’t able to hit anything down the field, the ground attack isn’t making up for it, and the team isn’t making up for the problems with the turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

The first team to score wins?

Arizona can’t get to 20 points, and Colorado can’t get past 14 since rolling past Northern Colorado 35-7 to start the season.

Arizona is struggling, but it got past 350 yards four times in five games. Colorado hasn’t been able to get past 260 yards since the opener.

Arizona has lost 17 straight games since coming up with a win in early October of 2019 on the road against …

Colorado.

Arizona vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Arizona 23, Colorado 20

Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 46.5

