Arizona vs Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Arizona vs Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (5-0), Cleveland (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona vs Cleveland Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Cleveland will be without Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt is hurting with a wrist injury. That’s not it.

This is a very, very banged up Browns team, from the running backs, to the star defensive ends, to the corners, and on and on.

They played a slew of physical games and then got into a wild shootout at Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Now they get a red hot Arizona team that’s able to move the ball in a variety of ways, got one of its better defensive performances of the year in the win over San Francisco, and it should be able to move the ball against a defense that’s just okay at slowing teams down on third downs.

But …

– Week 6 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Cleveland Will Win

How much will it matter that Kliff Kingsbury is in the covid protocol and out after testing positive? Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will take over along with special teams coach Jeff Rodgers, but this is a nasty road game – continuity matters.

Yeah, the Browns are banged up, but here comes the running game and get ready for a whole lot of Kareem Hunt.

The Cardinals might be undefeated and playing well, but they’re allowing way over five yards per carry – the second-worst team in the NFL at that – and now they’re dealing with the leagues best ground attack.

– NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 6

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona continues to find ways to win games because Kyler Murray is just that good and the defense is able to overcome its problems with a whole lot of takeaways.

The Browns will grind, Baker Mayfield will come up with an efficient day, and the unbeaten Cardinals will finally drop one.

Cleveland will own the time of possession battle, closing out with a good drive owned by Hunt.

– Week 7 College Football Scoreboard

Arizona vs Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 30, Arizona 26

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

5: Only Murders in the Building

1: Alter Ego

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings