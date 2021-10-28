Arizona State vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Arizona State vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona State (5-2), Washington State (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona State vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The passing game is still doing what it does.

It’s not the high-flying fun show you’d expect out of a Washington State offense, but even through and after the drama and the issues with the Nick Rolovich situation, the team was still able to do what it does in a close loss to BYU coming off a fantastic performance against Oregon State.

The O needs to do more go get by in this, but it’ll come up with close to 250 yards through the air against the Arizona State defense, the defense is solid at forcing takeaways, and the entire system is build around staying close against just about anyone.

The defensive side has been good enough, allowing under 400 yards in four of the last five games. Arizona State is 0-2 against FBS teams when failing to get to 430, and 4-0 when it does.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devils are still in the hunt for the Pac-12 title as long as it wins out and gets a wee bit of help. Now they’re rested after two weeks off following the rough performance in the loss to Utah.

For all of the steadiness and consistency, the Washington State defense can get hammered on by anyone who’s able to establish the ground game. The Cougars are 1-3 when allowing 200 rushing yards or more, and ASU has to at least be balanced. It has yet to have a 200 yard rushing/passing day, but get the ground attack working, and everything else with this team will follow.

There’s enough of a pass rush to be a bother for the short-range Wazzu passing game, and that all goes along with a defense that’s the best in the Pac-12. Washington State will hit its throws, but they might not go anywhere.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona State will get back on track.

The problem against Utah was defensively – the Utes were well balanced and moved the ball way too easily with the most yards gained against the Sun Devils all year. Washington State isn’t going to move the ball a lick.

Jayden Daniels and ASU’s offense will be more steady than explosive. It’ll get out to a good start and coast on a good day from the D.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Arizona State vs Washington State Prediction, Lines

Arizona State 34, Washington State 17

Line: Arizona State -15.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings