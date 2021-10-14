Arizona State vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Arizona State vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arizona State (5-1), Utah (3-2)

Arizona State vs Utah Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

Now it’s on.

The BYU loss will always be looming, but with all the craziness in the college football world, yeah, Arizona State is still one of those teams in the race for the College Football Playoff.

Go 12-1, win the Pac-12 Championship, get in … probably.

For this week, the defense has to bring its production on the road after doing a fantastic job of stuffing the Stanford running game last week and holding down the UCLA offense in the second half of the fun late night game a few weeks ago.

Utah hasn’t been consistent. It seems to have settled in – it’s coming off an inspired win over USC – but the running game isn’t it’s normally dominant self, the O is having a tough time on third downs, and for a program that’s been so great about control under Kyle Whittingham, holding the ball for 27 minutes a game isn’t okay.

But …

Why Utah Will Win

Now this is the Utah team we were all waiting for.

It lost a tough game against BYU, and it couldn’t push past San Diego State in a 33-31 loss. The ground game cranked it all up against Washington State, and QB Cameron Rising is coming off a terrific performance – hitting 79% of his passes for 306 yards and three scores – in the win over USC.

The team isn’t beating itself. It’s not getting hit with a ton of penalties, the pass rush is solid, and there aren’t enough turnovers to be a problem. On the flip side, Arizona State is getting hit with nine penalties a game.

ASU is playing well on the lines, but it’s not going to outshove the Utah defensive front. The Utes allowed under 100 rushing yards in the three wins, and gave up over 200 yards in the two losses …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not quite that simple when it comes to ASU. It’s going to be balanced, Jayden Daniels has been great, and the defense has been dominant for key stretches.

No, Arizona State doesn’t have to run for 200 yards to win, but this year, it has to at least get to 160ish and Daniels has to be great. The Utah pass rush will keep that from happening.

Arizona State vs Utah Prediction, Line

Utah 27, Arizona State 26

Line: PICK, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

