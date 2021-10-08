Arizona State vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Arizona State vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 8

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arizona State (4-1), Stanford (3-2)

Arizona State vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

The Cardinal have the team that can go into Tempe, hang a bunch of points on the board in a fun shootout, and hang on at the end for the win.

Okay, so Oregon gagged away last week’s 31-24 overtime loss, but Cardinal QB Tanner McKee made a whole lot of key plays to help get the team back in the game, and he bounced up off the mat to come through in the extra time.

McKee isn’t making mistakes with 11 touchdown passes and no picks, the offensive front is giving him enough time to work, and the passing game is steadily good enough to keep pressing.

But …

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devil defense has turned into a force.

QB Jayden Daniels might be the start, and the downfield passing game might be wonderful, but it’s the other side that’s holding firm with the Pac-12’s No. 1 D.

UCLA was able to come up with 200 rushing yards and 235 passing, but the offense couldn’t keep up the pace in the second half after a wild and fun first half.

It’s a good formula. Covert on third downs without a problem on offense with a passing game that completes just about everything, and the defense does its part with a secondary that’s allowing just 146 yards per game.

Stop Stanford from throwing well, you stop Stanford.

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford will keep up the pace early on.

There won’t be anything happening on the ground, but McKee will be good enough to keep pressuring an Arizona State team that was fine defensively UCLA and BYU, but has slightly skewed numbers thanks to playing Southern Utah, UNLV, and Colorado.

Daniels and the Sun Devils will break through in the second half with two quick scoring drives out of the locker room, and unlike last week, the late Cardinal chances will stall.

Arizona State vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Arizona State 34, Stanford 27

Line: Arizona State -13, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

