Appalachian State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, October 12

Appalachian State vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, October 12

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Appalachian State (4-1), Louisiana (4-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Appalachian State vs Louisiana Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Mountaineers have the offense to not only keep up with Louisiana, but they can potentially set the pace.

The passing game is clicking, the sound game is fantastic, and the offense has pushed for well over 500 yards in each of the last three games – and 485 in the win over East Carolina.

What do you want to hit the Ragin’ Cajun defense with? Mountaineer QB Chase Brice has been efficient, the ground attack is averaging close to 200 yards per game, and even with a few key turnovers, everything keeps on moving.

That’s not the case for Louisiana.

Stunningly bad on third downs, the running game isn’t moving well enough and the offense isn’t nearly as explosive as it should be.

Defensively, there aren’t any takeaways – Louisiana coming up with just three so far – but …

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Louisiana Will Win

The team is getting the job done.

It might not be as pretty as it was last year, but the offense was able to grind its way on the ground in a win over South Alabama, throw for a victory over Georgia Southern, and in general, it’s been versatile enough to get the key plays when needed.

Appalachian State doesn’t have a massive turnover problem, but it’ll give it up with five giveaways over the last three games. Louisiana has been ultra-careful – it doesn’t make the big mistake.

There’s been just one interception so far, the penalties are kept to a bare minimum, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana doesn’t have a good win.

Beating South Alabama wasn’t without its charm, but there was too much of a struggle with Nicholls State and Georgia Southern, and Ohio is awful.

Appalachian State hasn’t been perfect, but it’s tested with solid wins over Marshall and East Carolina and a blowout over Georgia State.

Coastal Carolina might be the star of the Sun Belt, but the winner of this won’t be far off.

It’s a road date, but Appalachian State is too strong and too good offensively. Louisiana will have to to run wild to win, and that’s not happening – the Mountaineers haven’t allowed more than 175 yards on the ground so far.

Appalachian State vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 30, Louisiana 20

Line: Appalachian State -5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings