Appalachian State vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Appalachian State vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (3-1), Georgia State (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The offense was perfectly balanced last week, and it should be for most of the season from here on.

283 yards on the ground, 283 through the air, and that was enough to get past a terrific Marshall team 31-30 to keep the great start to the season going.

The O might not be perfect – it’s not great at moving the chains on third downs – but it owns the clock, the tempo, and it’s getting big performances out of the best offensive line in the Sun Belt.

Georgia State might have pushed Auburn to the brink last week, but it’s awful at controlling the clock – it’s last in the Sun Belt in time of possession – and the run D isn’t holding up against the better teams like …

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Georgia State Will Win

Auburn. Georgia State had that won and caught a bad break late.

Look past the overall stats – like against the run – with Army and North Carolina skewing things a bit. This is a tough team that doesn’t get flagged, takes advantage of its opportunities, and has the ground game to bother an Appalachian State defense that’s good, but isn’t a rock.

At home, Georgia State can put that Auburn game in the rearview mirror by making a massive statement in the Sun Belt race if the D can hold up on third downs.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Can Georgia State bring the same performance is had last week in Jordan-Hare? That’s asking a lot, mainly because the team on the other side is just that good.

Appalachian State might be the best team in the Sun Belt – yeah, Coastal Carolina, it might be – but this is the game to start proving it.

After a tight first half, the Mountaineers will get there in a good fight be being a wee bit stronger on the lines as the game goes on.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 34, Georgia State 17

Line: Appalachian State -10, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings