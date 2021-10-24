AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 8 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (22)

24. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (NR)

23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-1 (15)

22. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (24)

21. Baylor Bears 6-1 (20)

20. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (19)

19. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-2 (7)

18. Pitt Panthers 6-1 (23)

17. San Diego State Aztecs 7-0 (22)

16. SMU Mustangs 7-0 (21)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 (8)

14. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (17)

13. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 (15)

12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7-0 (16)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-1 (13)

10. Ole Miss Rebels 6-1 (12)

9. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 (11)

8. Oregon Ducks 6-1 (10)

7. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 (9)

6. Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (6)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1 (5)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (4)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 8-0 (3)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)

