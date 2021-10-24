AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2021 Week 8 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (22)
24. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (NR)
23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-1 (15)
22. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (24)
21. Baylor Bears 6-1 (20)
– Week 8 College Football Scoreboard
20. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (19)
19. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-2 (7)
18. Pitt Panthers 6-1 (23)
17. San Diego State Aztecs 7-0 (22)
16. SMU Mustangs 7-0 (21)
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 (8)
14. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (17)
13. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 (15)
12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7-0 (16)
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-1 (13)
– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY prediction: Week 8
10. Ole Miss Rebels 6-1 (12)
9. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 (11)
8. Oregon Ducks 6-1 (10)
7. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 (9)
6. Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (6)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1 (5)
4. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (4)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 8-0 (3)
2. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings