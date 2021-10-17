AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 7

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 7 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 7 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. UTSA Roadrunners 7-0 (NR)

24. Clemson Tigers 4-2 (25)

23. Pitt Panthers 5-1 (NR)

22. Baylor Bears 6-1 (NR)

21. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (NR)

20. San Diego State Aztecs 6-0 (24)

19. SMU Mustangs 6-0 (23)

18. NC State Wolfpack 5-1 (22)

17. Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 (21)

16. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 (11)

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 (16)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 (14)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 (13)

11. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 (2)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-0 (12)

9. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 (10)

8. Oregon Ducks 5-1 (9)

7. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (8)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (7)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (5)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 7-0 (4)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)

