AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2021 Week 6 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Baylor Bears (5-1) NR
24. Texas A&M Aggies 4-2 (NR)
23. San Diego State Aztecs 5-0 (25)
22. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (23)
21. SMU Mustangs 6-0 (24)
20. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-2 (13)
19. Arizona State Sun Devils 6-1 (22)
18. Florida Gators 4-2 (20)
17. BYU Cougars 5-1 (10)
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 (19)
15. Ole Miss Rebels 4-1 (17)
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)
13. Kentucky Wildcats 6-0 (16)
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 (14)
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (12)
10. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (4)
9. Michigan State Spartans 6-0 (11)
8. Oregon Ducks 4-1 (8)
7. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (9)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (7)
5. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-1 (1)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (5)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 (6)
2. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-0 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 (2)
