AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 5

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 5 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 5 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Baylor Bears 4-1 (21)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 4-0 (NR)

23. Clemson Tigers 3-2 (25)

22. Texas Longhorns 4-1 (NR)

21. Florida Gators 3-2 (10)

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-0 (24)

19. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (23)

18. Kentucky Wildcats 5-0 (NR)

17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-1 (9)

16. Auburn Tigers 4-1 (22)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (19)

14. Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 (12)

13. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1 (8)

12. Michigan State Spartans 5-0 (17)

11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (16)

10. BYU Cougars 5-0 (13)

9. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-1 (11)

8. Oregon Ducks 4-1 (3)

7. Michigan Wolverines 5-0 (14)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (7)

5. Oklahoma Sooners 5-0 (6)

4. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-0 (5)

3. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (1)

