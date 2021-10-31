AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 9

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 9 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 9

Others Receiving Votes

Pitt 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Fresno State Bulldogs 7-2 151 (NR)

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 161 (NR)

23. SMU Mustangs 7-1 176 (19)

22. NC State Wolfpack 6-2 (NR)

22. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-3 182 (20)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-1 237 (24)

– College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

20. Houston Cougars 7-1 338 (NR)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (9)

18. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 409 (12)

17. BYU Cougars 7-2 450 (25)

16. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 460 (23)

15. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2 678 (10)

14. Baylor Bears 7-1 833 (16)

13. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 847 (14)

12. Auburn Tigers 6-2 853 (18)

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1 915 (15)

– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 9

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0 1025 (13)

9. Michigan Wolverines 7-1 1048 (6)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1 1067 (11)

7. Oregon Ducks 7-1 1233 (7)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 1296 (5)

5. Michigan State Spartans 8-0 1340 (8)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 1382 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 1413 (3)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 1455 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 1575, 63 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings