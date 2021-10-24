AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 8

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 8 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 8
Others Receiving Votes
Arkansas 36, Louisiana 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. BYU Cougars 6-2 44 (NR)
24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-1 132 (15)
23. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 235 (24)
22. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 298 (NR)
21. San Diego State Aztecs 7-0 390 (22)
20. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-2 471 (7)
19. SMU Mustangs 7-0 473 (21)
18. Auburn Tigers 5-2 481 (19)
17. Pitt Panthers 6-1 510 (23)
16. Baylor Bears 6-1 513 (20)
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 682 (8)
14. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 700 (17)
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7-0 801 (16)
12. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 849 (15)
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-1 922 (13)
10. Ole Miss Rebels 6-1 1034 (12)
9. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 1035 (11)
8. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 1160 (9)
7. Oregon Ducks 6-1 1165 (10)
6. Michigan Wolverines 7-0 1270 (6)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1 1311 (5)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 8-0 1383 (3)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 1417 (4)
2. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 1477 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1575 63 1st place points (1)
