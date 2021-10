AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 5

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pitt 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

25. San Diego State Aztecs 4-0 (NR)

24. SMU Mustangs 136 (NR)

23. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 279 (23)

22. Arizona State Sun Bills 4-1 297 (NR)

21. Texas Longhorns 4-1 303 (NR)

– Week 5 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY

20. Florida Gators 3-2 343 (10)

19. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-0 412 (24)

18. Auburn Tigers 4-1 448 (22)

17. Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 601 (12)

16. Kentucky Wildcats 5-0 662 (NR)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 694 (16)

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-1 701 (9)

13. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1 745 (8)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 749 (19)

11. Michigan State Spartans 5-0 852 (17)

– Week 5 scoreboard and how the predictions were

10. BYU Cougars 5-0 990 (13)

9. Michigan Wolverines 5-0 1053 (14)

8. Oregon Ducks 4-1 1069 (3)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-1 1094 (11)

6. Oklahoma Sooners 5-0 1248 (6)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 1320 (7)

4. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 1360 (4)

3. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-0 1381 (5)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 1497, 9 1st place (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 1541, 53 1st place (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings