Akron vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Akron vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Akron (1-4), Bowling Green (2-3)

Akron vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

Akron is starting to find a little offense.

It hasn’t been consistent, and it’s not explosive, but it’s been able to hit 300 yards a game in three of the last four games. That might not be a high bar, but the Zips only got there in four of the six games last season.

Bowling Green isn’t moving the chains.

There’s absolutely no running game – it’s dead last in the nation averaging just 47 yards per game – and there isn’t enough of a passing attack to make up for it.

However …

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Bowling Green is bad defensively on third downs, and Akron is worse at it.

The Zips have the nation’s least-productive offensive line in pass protection, the secondary continues to get lit up, and there’s no pass rush to bother the Bowling Green backfield.

Bowling Green might have lost last week to Kent State, but it’s been far, far more competitive than Akron over the season.

What’s Going To Happen

Akron’s only win over an FBS team since late October of 2018 came against Bowling Green last season. It’s not about to get the second.

It’s not time to start talking MAC championship with Bowling Green, but it played well in a 27-20 loss to Kent State after shocking Minnesota. The team is just playing better than Akron, especially on defense.

Akron vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Bowling Green 31, Akron 17

Line: Bowling Green -13.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

