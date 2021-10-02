Air Force vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Air Force vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Air Force (3-1), New Mexico (2-2)

Air Force vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

New Mexico can’t get the offense moving.

That’s it. That’s the problem against an Air Force team that dominates the time of possession battle and is terrific at grinding things out with the running game. New Mexico isn’t bad at controlling the tempo, but it’s not going to be able to do that this week.

The Lobos weren’t able to do a thing against the Texas A&M D a few weeks ago. Only gaining 122 yards against that defense isn’t a big deal, but failing to get to 300 yards against UTEP was a red flag.

As long as Air Force can run like it’s supposed to – it cranked up close to 900 yards on the ground over the last two games – there won’t be a problem.

Why New Mexico Will Win

New Mexico might not get rolled over like it might seem.

The defense has the athleticism to get around the ball when the Falcons get outside – the safeties are the top tacklers; they aren’t going to worry all that much about the downfield passing game.

No, the Lobo O might not do enough to keep the chains moving, but there aren’t a ton of turnovers. The defense does a nice job on third downs and …

What’s Going To Happen

Air Force might have the ball for 40 minutes. If not, that’s because New Mexico is slowing things down to a dead stop and trying to keep the Falcon attack off the field. That’s fine, but the slow Lobo drives aren’t going to lead to enough points.

Air Force will close out its first half drives with points – that might seem simple, but that’s enough. New Mexico can’t do much if it has to press with the passing attack to get back into the game.

Air Force vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Air Force 30, New Mexico 14

Line: Air Force -11.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

