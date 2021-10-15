Air Force vs Boise State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Air Force vs Boise State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Albertons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Air Force (5-1), Boise State (3-3)

Air Force vs Boise State Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

The Falcons are humming.

The running game had a bad day – for them – with 211 yards against Wyoming and still came up with a strong 24-14 win. The rushing attack leads the nation, it’s doing a brilliant job of controlling the clock, and basically it’s doing what Air Force does.

It also helped that the defense generated two key takeaways.

With the way Air Force controls the clock, you only get so many bites at the apple. You blow two drives with giveaways, and you’re in trouble.

All of a sudden, the Falcon D has five takeaways over the last two games, and it needs to keep it going against a Boise State offense that gave it up three times in the loss to Nevada.

Boise State is +11 in turnover margin in the three wins and -3 in the three losses. Air Force doesn’t lose the turnover battle.

Why Boise State Will Win

The Broncos aren’t getting the four turnovers they pulled off in the runner at BYU, but they might not need them.

The run defense held up well against Boise State, and even when it had problems against UCF, Oklahoma State, and Utah State it wasn’t all that big a deal.

Hank Bachmeier wasn’t great against BYU, but Boise State can’t be afraid to throw. Air Force only faced one decent passing game so far, and it got roasted for 448 yards and five scores in the loss to Utah State.

What’s Going To Happen

And here comes that Boise State passing game.

Air Force will get its yards, and it’ll control the clock, but Bachmeier and the Boise State passing attack that’s been a tad hit-or-miss will hit. It’ll be a fun game with the Broncos pulling it out late – being at home will matter here.

Air Force vs Boise State Prediction, Line

Boise State 31, Air Force 24

Line: Boise State -3.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

