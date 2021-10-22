ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
ACC Results So Far
SU: 41-22, ATS: 39-24, Point Total: 32-31
UMass at Florida State
12:00, ACC Network
Line: UMass -35.5, o/u: 59.5
Wake Forest at Army
12:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Wake Forest -3, o/u: 52.5
Syracuse at Virginia Tech
12:30, ESPN3
Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, o/u: 45.5
Clemson at Pitt
3:30, ESPN
Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 48
Boston College at Louisville
4:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -5.5, o/u: 57
Georgia Tech at Virginia
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Virginia -6.5, o/u: 63.5
NC State at Miami
7:30, ESPN2
Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 53.5
