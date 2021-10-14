ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



ACC Results So Far

SU: 36-22, ATS: 36-22, Point Total: 29-29

Friday, October 15

7:00, ESPN

Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 44.5

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, October 16

12:30, ESPN3

Line: Virginia -11, o/u: 69.5

3:30, ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 63

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Pitt -5, o/u: 56

7:30, ACC Network

Line: NC State -3, o/u: 52

– CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings