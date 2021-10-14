ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC

By October 14, 2021 4:56 pm

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

ACC Results So Far
SU: 36-22, ATS: 36-22, Point Total: 29-29

Friday, October 15

Clemson at Syracuse

7:00, ESPN
Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 44.5

Saturday, October 16

Duke at Virginia

12:30, ESPN3
Line: Virginia -11, o/u: 69.5

Miami at North Carolina

3:30, ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 63

Pitt at Virginia Tech

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Pitt -5, o/u: 56

NC State at Boston College

7:30, ACC Network
Line: NC State -3, o/u: 52

