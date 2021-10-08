ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



ACC Results So Far

SU: 35-18, ATS: 34-19, Point Total: 27-26

Saturday, October 9

12:30, ESPN3

Line: Georgia Tech -4, o/u: 60.5

3:00, ACC Network

Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 69.5

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

3:30, ESPN

Line: North Carolina -17.5, o/u: 64

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Wake Forest -6.5, o/u: 57.5

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 47

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings