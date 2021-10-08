ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
ACC Results So Far
SU: 35-18, ATS: 34-19, Point Total: 27-26
Saturday, October 9
Georgia Tech at Duke
12:30, ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -4, o/u: 60.5
Virginia at Louisville
3:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 69.5
Florida State at North Carolina
3:30, ESPN
Line: North Carolina -17.5, o/u: 64
Wake Forest at Syracuse
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -6.5, o/u: 57.5
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 47
