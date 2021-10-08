ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC

By October 7, 2021 11:49 pm

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

ACC Results So Far
SU: 35-18, ATS: 34-19, Point Total: 27-26

Saturday, October 9

Georgia Tech at Duke

12:30, ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -4, o/u: 60.5

Virginia at Louisville

3:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 69.5

Florida State at North Carolina

3:30, ESPN
Line: North Carolina -17.5, o/u: 64

Wake Forest at Syracuse

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -6.5, o/u: 57.5

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 47

