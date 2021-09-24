Wyoming vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Wyoming vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, Storrs, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Wyoming (3-0), UConn (0-4)

Wyoming vs UConn Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Wyoming appears to be tired of not doing that whole offense thing.

Under head coach Craig Bohl, for the most part, the offense was along for the ride while the defense took control of games.

It’s not that way anymore.

The Cowboys have exploded – at least for them – with a real, live passing game to go along with a dangerous ground attack to balance things out. All the O has to do is be okay, and that’s what it is this season.

The D is having problems on third downs, but it’s taking the ball away a whole lot, the offense capitalizes on the mistakes, and over the last two weeks, the big numbers are coming.

UConn doesn’t have the ability to keep up if it starts giving the ball away.

Why UConn Will Win

The offense at least put up some points late against Army. It didn’t matter to the game itself in the 52-21 loss, but it was a big deal to some.

The team keeps on pushing, even when it’s a lost cause.

The Huskies are trying salvage something positive out of a disastrous start. They have to find something they can rely on.

Wyoming’s defense has been uncharacteristically soft at times on the ground, the Cowboy offense isn’t that great at getting the passing game going, and the Huskies should keep pressing for a full 60 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Nothing is working for UConn.

The passing game is among the least efficient in the nation, the pass defense is the worst in college football in efficiency, and there’s nothing happening down the field.

The Cowboy defense will look the part this week, the offense will capitalize on three takeaways, and the momentum of both teams will keep on rolling.

Wyoming vs UConn Prediction, Line

Wyoming 44, UConn 10

Line: Wyoming -30.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

