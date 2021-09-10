Wyoming vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Northern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Wyoming vs Northern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

Network: ESPN+

Wyoming (1-0) vs Northern Illinois (1-0) Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

It took WAY too much work for Wyoming to get by Montana State – scoring 16 fourth quarter points to avoid a disaster – but that’s what this team does.

The passing game is always going to be rocky, but the running game is supposed to be better than the 151 yards the O generated. Now the attack should be a whole lot stronger.

It’s the defensive side that should be able to take over. It was great on third downs against the Bobcats, it has the big hitters to tee off against the NIU backs, and grinding games down in a low scoring fight fits what the team likes to do.

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Now that’s what Northern Illinois is supposed to do under head coach Thomas Hammock.

It’s a veteran team that’s never going to blow the doors off anyone with its offense, but it’s supposed to be effective on the ground and opportunistic when it gets its chances.

The O wasn’t great in the 22-21 shocker over Georgia Tech, and the defense had a hard time against a ground game that came up with a slew of gashes, but the D did a whole lot of bending without breaking.

Stop with the penalties – a huge problem for the Huskies last week – control the clock better, and expect the Wyoming offense to stay mediocre. This team can do that.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be anything pretty, but it’ll be a good battle until late.

Each team will struggle to go on long scoring drives, and neither side will get anything big out of the quarterback.

Former Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi was steady for NIU against Georgia Tech last week, but the defense won’t be able to hold up quite as well against the Cowboys.

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t throw – QB Jeff Sims got hurt – and couldn’t convert the rushing yards into points. The Cowboys will come up with just enough points on its few good drives to survive.

Wyoming vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Wyoming 23, Northern Illinois 17

Line: Wyoming -6.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

