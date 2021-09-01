Wyoming vs Montana State Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Montana State prediction and game preview.

Wyoming vs Montana State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 4:00 pm

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

Network: Mountain West Network

Wyoming (0-0) vs Montana State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Montana State Will Win

The Bobcats have a whole lot of talent for new head coach Brent Vigen to work with.

One of the best-looking teams in the Big Sky coming into the season, there’s high-end talent even though there’s a lot missing from the 2019 team that went 11-4 and got to the FCS Playoffs.

The pass rush should be terrific all year – Amandre Williams will be a terror off the edge – and Wyoming’s passing game can’t afford any sort of disruption. The Cowboys led the Mountain West in yards per completion, but they don’t and won’t throw that often or effectively. However …

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Cowboy running game will rip through everyone all year long.

Starting QB Sean Chambers can move, the running backs are some of the most explosive in the Mountain West, and the offensive line will be a rock with all five starters returning.

Montana State might be good, but it’s just getting up and going again after missing the 2020s season. The defensive side has to replace six starters, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Bobcats will bring the fight.

Again, this is a good program with a solid new head coach coming in from the North Dakota State staff. It’s going to be an effective team at keeping things moving behind a line good enough to pound away a bit.

Wyoming will control the clock with the running game, the defense will be the Wyoming defense – it won’t give up anything big – and Chambers will have a decent enough day to keep everything moving.

Wyoming vs Montana State Prediction, Line

Wyoming 38, Montana State 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

