WKU vs UT Martin Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs UT Martin prediction and game preview.

WKU vs UT Martin Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Network: ESPN+

WKU (0-0) vs UT Martin (0-0) Game Preview

Why UT Martin Will Win

The Skyhawks put together a decent FCS spring session, going 3-4 with a good passing game and solid run defense.

There were problems at times – particularly against a strong Jacksonville State team – but overall the defense was able to hold up well, especially on third downs.

Offensively, UT Martin has a quick veteran back in Peyton Logan – he’s a top pass catcher, too – and two good targets in No. 1 wide receiver Colton Dowell and tight end Rodney Williams. WKU’s going through a few changes in the secondary, and the pass rush has to rise up around DeAngelo Malone, but …

Why WKU Will Win

It’s the offense that’s about to have some fun.

The Hilltoppers defense will be more than fine. It should be able to lock down on the Skyhawk ground game that failed to averaged three yards per carry in the spring, and the secondary should be okay against a midrange passing game. The other side will be what everyone wants to see.

The WKU attack sputtered and coughed throughout most of last year before finally turning it on late. That’s about to change with the main parts from the high-powered Houston Baptist coming over.

Bailey Zappe got the starting quarterback nod, the receivers are there to get the O going, and all of a sudden, WKU is going to be fast, dangerous, and explosive.

What’s Going To Happen

The UT Martin offense is fine, but it won’t be able to keep up with a Hilltopper attack that’s been waiting to put big numbers on the board.

This won’t be your older brother’s WKU team. It’ll be fun, exciting, and it needs this game to tune it all up.

WKU vs UT Martin Prediction, Line

WKU 44, UT Martin 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

