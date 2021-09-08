Wisconsin vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Eastern Michigan prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs Eastern Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin (0-1) vs Eastern Michigan (1-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Graham Mertz had a bad day.

He threw for 185 yards in the 16-10 loss to Penn State, but he threw two crucial late picks, missed too many reads, and stumbled and struggled through a rough performance.

Eastern Michigan has to hope the Badger passing game doesn’t work again.

The Eagles got up fast and cruised against St. Francis 35-15. The offense was balanced, the pass rush terrific, and it was exactly the type of warm-up needed to be ready to give it a shot in Madison.

Cincinnati transfer QB Ben Bryant was good when he got his chance. the ground game rumbled for well over 200 yards, and the team did what it’s going to have to against Wisconsin – control the clock.

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Yeah, Wisconsin isn’t St. Francis.

For all of the issues putting the biscuit in the basket against Penn State, the running game worked against the fantastic Nittany Lion D. It only averaged three yards per carry, but Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi ran like the next great Badger running back, and the offense had its chances.

Wisconsin held the ball for well over 42 minutes, held Penn State to under 300 yards of total offense, was brilliant on third downs, and …

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Badgers were beaten on two big pass plays. Eastern Michigan might not have Penn State’s talent at receiver, but it’s going to try bombing away to open things up a bit. It’ll have to because the ground game isn’t going to get to 50 yards.

It won’t make up for last week’s clunker, but Mertz will be far better, the defense will still be great, and the Badgers will start to look the part in all phases.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Wisconsin vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 48, Eastern Michigan 10

Line: Wisconsin -25.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings