Western Michigan vs Illinois State Prediction, Game Preview

Western Michigan vs Illinois State prediction and game preview.

Western Michigan vs Illinois State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Western Michigan (0-1) vs Illinois State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Illinois State Will Win

The Redbirds have the right combination of running game and defense to give Western Michigan a push. They rolled over Butler 49-7 win close to 300 yards on the ground all while keeping the defensive production rolling from the FCS spring season. Yeah, they went 1-3, but the D was great in close games.

They’re great at controlling the clock, dominating the time of possession battle, and they’re outstanding against the run – they’ll end up being among the best in the FCS – holding Butler to three yards per carry.

The passing game will keep pushing the ball down the field, but as long as the offensive line is doing its job, they’ll keep running.

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The 47-14 loss to Michigan didn’t go well, but the talent and experience are there to make a deep run in the MAC title chase.

Yeah, Illinois State rolled through Butler, but the passing game isn’t going to be all that efficient, turnovers might be a problem, and the balance of the Western Michigan offense should be enough to keep everything moving.

The Redbird defense really is that good, but the Broncos have the O line to handle it. Michigan’s defense wasn’t able to get to QB Kaleb Eleby enough – he’ll hit more downfield throws this week.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Illinois State is better than that 1-3 spring session record.

The running game will give the Broncos front seven a hard time, but the passing attack won’t hit the big plays like it did last week.

The Broncos will be in for a battle, but they’ll push through midway through the second half with two tough scoring drives. It’ll be a better win than the final score might indicate.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Western Michigan vs Illinois State Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 27, Illinois State 13

Line: Western Michigan -10.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 2

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings