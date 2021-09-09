West Virginia vs Long Island University Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Long Island University prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs Long Island University Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Milan Pusker Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Network: Big-12/ ESPN+

West Virginia (0-0) vs Long Island University (0-0) Game Preview

Why Long Island Will Win

The Sharks are plucky.

After a fun and spirited FCS spring session, they got down fast to FIU in a 48-10 loss, but they managed to battle in the second quarter with a decent passing game.

They’re going to need West Virginia to screw up like it did against Maryland.

The Mountaineers let one slip away in the 30-24 defeat with four turnovers, no takeaways, and rough play from the offensive line.

However …

Why West Virginia Will Win

You came up with as many tackles for loss against FIU as LIU did.

The Golden Panthers aren’t exactly known for their ground attack coming into the season, but they rumbled for over 300 yards and over ten yards per carry. West Virginia has to use this game for Virginia Tech and Oklahoma by getting its own running game working.

Leddie Brown was the only back to get a carry against Maryland – running for 69 yards and two touchdowns – but that was it. Pound, pound, pound – the offensive line needs the work.

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia could’ve desperately used this game to get ready for Maryland.

The turnovers won’t be flowing this week, the O line will push its way for well over 200 rushing yards, and the defense will allow well under 200 total yards. This will be over after two drives.

West Virginia vs Long Island University Prediction, Line

West Virginia 52, Long Island 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

