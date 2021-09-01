Washington vs Montana Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Montana prediction and game preview.

Washington vs Montana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Network: Pac-12 Network

Washington (0-0) vs Montana (0-0) Game Preview

Why Montana Will Win

The Grizzlies came up with a dominant two performances in the FCS spring session, beating Central Washington and Portland State by a combined score of 107-10.

It’s a small sample size, but Montana really is that good. Now it has to prove over the course of the season that it can be more consistent than it was in 2019 – it skipped 2020.

It didn’t generate much of a pass rush over the two games, but the run D was a rock all as the offense took control of games right away and pounded them out from there.

Washington is a different animal than Central Washington and Portland State, but there’s enough experience and developed talent on both sides to provide a push against an offense that was fine, but a tad careful.

Why Washington Will Win

The Huskies played a controlled style last year in the first full run under head coach Jimmy Lake, relying on the defense to take over. The offensive side, though, should be stronger.

Dylan Morris has the starting quarterback job to himself, and he doesn’t have to do it alone with a great group of backs working behind a nasty offensive front that should be among the best in the Pac-12.

Run, don’t let Morris take any big chances, rely on the defense that will be even nastier after leading the Pac-12 in 2020. Repeat.

What’s Going To Happen

Montana is hardly a pushover FCS team – it’s a great opponent for the Huskies to deal with before going to Michigan.

Washington’s offense will sputter and struggle a little bit, but the lines will soon take over, the running game will be good, and the defense will be a brick wall.

Washington vs Montana Prediction, Line

Washington 40, Montana 16

Must See Rating: 2

