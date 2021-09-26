Washington vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Washington vs Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Washington vs Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington (1-1), Buffalo (1-1)

Washington vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Does the Football Team have something in Taylor Heinicke?

He might be a bit raw, and he almost got the team beat against the Giants with a bad interception, but he’s a baller who will keep on pressing and pushing the passing game.

The Buffalo defense has been fantastic so far – it’s going to take something funky to get the O moving against this group. Washington will have to mix it up, Heineke has to use his legs, and the defensive side has to crank up the pressure that much more to help win the field position battle.

The sacks are going to be there. However …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Yeah, the Buffalo defense.

Pittsburgh was able to work its way to 23 points and a win in the opener, but the O only generated 252 yards. Miami wasn’t able to do a thing last week, especially after Tua Tagovailoa got knocked out.

The defensive front was living in the Dolphin backfield after the offense got the team up early. Give this group any sort of a league in this, and it’s over.

Don’t expect the Football Team to get the running game going, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Heineke will make just enough mistakes to matter. However, Washington’s defense will show it can play, too.

The Buffalo running game will get one big dash, just like it did in the win over the Dolphins, Josh Allen will do everything possible to not take any big chances, and the D will do the rest with third down stop after third down stop.

Don’t expect high-powered offensive fun, but enjoy the defensive fronts.

Washington vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 26, Washington 16

Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

