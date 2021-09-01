Washington State vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Washington State vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

Washington State vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

Network: Pac-12 Network

Washington State (0-0) vs Utah State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

Here comes the night-and-day difference in the offense.

The Aggies couldn’t seem to do much of anything right last season with one of the nation’s least-efficient passing games for an overall attack that had a hard time getting to 300 yards.

In steps new head coach Blake Anderson from Arkansas State, and he brought his former QB Logan Bonner along with him. The passing game should suddenly start to work – helped by an offensive line that gets just about everyone back – with a little more coming from the ground attack.

The defense is still a question mark, but most of the top tacklers return. The pass rush is going to be a positive early on, but …

Why Washington State Will Win

The Washington State passing game is about to crank it up.

The Cougars will likely give both Tennessee transfer Jarrett Guarantano and Jayden de Laura time, and they should both be strong behind a line that gets back talent at tackle along with enough experience to be a plus.

The top receivers have to emerge, but Max Borghi is a do-it-all back who’ll play a bigger role – the Cougars can grind if they want to.

The focus will be on the offensive side, but the defense has more experience with most of the starters back around a big linebacking corps that should stuff the Utah State running game cold.

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State will start to look and play a whole lot better than it did through a strangely awful 2020, but it won’t be there quite yet.

Washington State also needs to prove it can get past an awful 2020, especially on defense.

And it will.

Utah State will move the ball a bit with the revamped offense, but the Wazzu defense will start to play far, far stronger. The offense might not be as sharp as it needs to be, but it will be balanced and more explosive than it looked for most of last year.

Washington State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Washington State 41, Utah State 23

Washington State -17, o/u: 67

