Washington State vs Portland State Prediction, Game Preview

Washington State vs Portland State prediction and game preview.

Washington State vs Portland State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

Network: Pac-12 Network

Washington State (0-1) vs Portland State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Portland State Will Win

The Vikings have a dangerous passing offense and will keep on pressing.

They got down fast and had to keep throwing in the 49-35 loss to Hawaii, but QB Davis Alexander can push it around – he threw for 400 yards – to a deep corps of targets. The firepower is there against a Washington State team reeling from a tough 26-23 loss to Utah State.

The Cougars struggled, but were up until a big fourth quarter pulled it off for the Aggies. As long as the Vikings keep pressing – Wazzu didn’t generate a lick of pass rush against Utah State – they’re going to throw a scare into the Pac-12er late.

Why Washington State Will Win

About that Portland-State-getting-down-early thing …

It was 28-0 in the first quarter. Washington State needs to get the offense going, and this is the game to do it.

The defense did a solid job until late, but the offense sputtered on third downs and couldn’t put the game away when up after a strong third quarter. The Cougars have the parts – RB Max Borghi needs the ball in his hands more – and they’ll play around with the quarterbacks, but the offense should be sharper.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be the Washington State everyone is waiting for, but it’ll be a balanced, good game from an offense that couldn’t seem to figure it out against Utah State.

Again, the Portland State passing game is dangerous, and there will be moments when it looks like there should be a problem, but the Cougars won’t give this one away.

Washington State vs Portland State Prediction, Line

Washington State 34, Portland State 17

Must See Rating: 2

