Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion prediction and game preview.

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wake Forest (0-0) vs Old Dominion (0-0) Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

The Monarchs have had plenty of time to get ready.

This still might be an inexperienced team, but head coach Ricky Rahne – who didn’t get a chance to show what he could do in 2020 with the program taking the year off – was able to get plenty of practice time in to try figuring out all the parts of the puzzle.

This shouldn’t be anything like the team that struggled to do anything right in 2019. There’s an interesting mix of Power Five players from the transfer portal and decent young recruits built up over the last two seasons.

It might be a little ragged, but as long as the lines can hold up, the rest of the parts should be talented enough – and athletic enough – to not get ripped apart. However …

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Old Dominion could use a few tune-up games before this.

The Monarch offense should be okay. Rahne is a great offensive coach and should be able to throw in a few curveballs. On the other side, the defense is truly starting over across the board.

Wake Forest is the opposite. It gets close to everyone back who did anything in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the passing game should be devastating, and as long as the offensive line is okay in pass protection, the explosion should be there out of the gate.

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams

What’s Going To Happen

Wake Forest will strike early and shouldn’t have too many problems from there.

Lost in the bowl collapse against Wisconsin was how good the Demon Deacons were all year at not turning the ball over. They’re not going to make the big mistakes Old Dominion needs to make any sort of a comeback.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 48, Old Dominion 17

Wake Forest -32.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule