Wake Forest vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Norfolk State prediction and game preview.

Wake Forest vs Norfolk State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

Network: ACC Network X

Wake Forest (1-0) vs Norfolk State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Norfolk State Will Win

Will Wake Forest be already planning ahead for Florida State?

It rocked Old Dominion in a 42-10 yawner, and the ACC season kicks off next, so maybe in a dream world Norfolk State can catch a break by getting off to a quick start with its decent rushing offense.

The Demon Deacons got run on a bit by ODU, there were problems on fourth downs, and ….

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Wake Forest offense will get out fast and put this away early.

It hung 28 on the board in the first half last week, Toledo got up 28-0 on Norfolk State, and there won’t be any letdowns or focus issues – the team still has work to do.

The Spartan secondary will allow a whole lot of big plays. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman will spread the ball around early on, and the running game that didn’t do enough to crank out yards in chunks last week will get the offensive line in a groove right away and through the second half.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s up to Wake Forest what it wants the score to be.

The starters will hang in through early in the third quarter, get a decent scoring drive to make the score that much uglier, and then it’s on to Florida State.

Wake Forest vs Norfolk State Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 58, Norfolk State 13

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1

