Virginia vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Virginia vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Date: Friday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Virginia (2-1), Wake Forest (3-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Shhhhhhh, the Demon Deacons are still unbeaten after taking down Florida State with ease.

They beat Old Dominion and Norfolk State to start the season – no big whoop. The performance against the Seminoles wasn’t a total shocker, but this was over after the first half with six takeaways and an offense that capitalized on almost everything.

Veteran QB Sam Hartman threw a pick against FSU, but other than that he’s been sharp. He might take a back seat this week, though, to a ground game that should rip through a a Virginia defense that’s giving up over 200 yards per game.

– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

Why Virginia Will Win

The Cavaliers are throwing really, really well.

While Wake Forest is rolling through the mediocre – to be kind – Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards and four scores in the wild 59-39 loss last week. That wasn’t anything new, though.

The Cavaliers hit Illinois for 423 passing yards in a 32-point win, and warmed up the nation’s second-best passing attack behind WKU with well over 300 yards against William & Mary.

The Demon Deacon secondary hasn’t been tested yet. That’s about to change in a very big way.

– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Like you’re doing anything better on Friday night. Get ready to enjoy a whole lot of points and a combined 700 yards through the air.

It might not be the Virginia-North Carolina shootout last week with over 1,200 yards, but it’ll be a whole lot of fun.

Wake Forest will blink first against a Virginia D that’s a whole lot better than it played against the Tar Heels. There’s no letting up, though – the Cavaliers will have to play for a full four quarters to keep up.

– Week 3 NFL Expert Picks

Virginia vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Virginia 37, Wake Forest 31

Line: Virginia -4, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings