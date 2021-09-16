Virginia vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs North Carolina prediction and game preview.

Virginia vs North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ACC Network

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia (2-0) vs North Carolina (1-1) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The offense has kicked in.

Illinois might not be amazing, but it’s a Big Ten team with a conference win, and Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-14 win. There wasn’t a problem getting out to a hot start and staying there for the entire game in an easy win.

It’s only two games in, but the defense has been strong, the secondary has been great, and the ACC’s leader in total offense showed off the firepower to keep up if Sam Howell and the Tar Heel attack get rolling.

North Carolina went off against Georgia State in a 59-17 win, but the defensive side didn’t generate any real pressure, and now it’s going against a Virginia offensive line that didn’t allow much of anything in the backfield against the Illini.

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why North Carolina Will Win

There’s the Tar Heel offense we were all waiting for.

This looked like a team that needed a warm-up before dealing with Virginia Tech – the timing wasn’t there, the new parts weren’t in sync, and everything was rusty. Georgia State might not be Georgia, but Howell was back to looking the part, he ran well, and there weren’t any issues with over 600 yards of total offense.

It’s Virginia, so the defense is going to be sound to go along with the improved offense, but it hasn’t been pushed yet. Howell is about to bring the downfield passing game. However …

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like the North Carolina running game is working.

Last year, the Tar Heels ripped off big dash after big dash, but the ground attack didn’t go anywhere against Virginia Tech and – 201 yards are 201 yards – there wasn’t much happening against Georgia State outside of one long scoring run from Howell.

The UNC offense won’t go off against the Cavaliers, but it’ll be the home defense that rises up and takes over the game. Last year was a 44-41 Virginia win – watch out for a sort of stunning defensive fight.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Virginia vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 26, Virginia 23

Line: North Carolina -8, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings