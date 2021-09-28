Virginia vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Virginia vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 30

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens. FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Virginia (2-2), Miami (2-2)

Virginia vs Miami Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

Just how healthy is D’Eriq King?

The star Miami quarterback missed the Central Connecticut game with a shoulder injury because it was Central Connecticut in a short week before Virginia. Tyler Van Dyke was great in the 69-0 win, but when healthy, King is the difference-maker.

For a team that made the Turnover Chain a big deal, Miami has a mega problem with turnover margin, and the offense isn’t showing enough consistent pop to make up for the errors.

Virginia leads the nation in passing averaging over 430 yards per game – Brennan Armstrong has gone off with over 400 yards in each of his last three games.

The Miami pass defense was roasted in the losses to Alabama and Michigan State – the team has lost its last four games when allowing over 200 yards through the air.

Why Miami Will Win

It’s Virginia. It’s head coach Bronco Mendenhall. It’s smart, efficient play on offense, tough defense, and …

Yeah, not so much on that last part.

The Cavaliers have the worst run defense in the ACC after getting hit for 577 yards in losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest. Miami was awful on the ground in the two losses and rumbled in the wins.

Going back to 2019, Miami has won its last six games when getting to 160 yards or more – it has to run and keep testing the Virginia defensive front.

Miami might not be playing all that great overall, but the D is getting into the backfield and should keep on rolling against a shaky Virginia offensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Can either team play any defense?

Virginia is getting bombed on way too much just as the Miami passing attack is kicking in. This should be a wild shootout between two disappointing teams, and it should all equal a whole lot of fun with a ton of big plays.

Miami’s ability to get into the backfield will be just enough of a difference to get by. It’s not going to pull the season out of a nosedive, but getting the home victory will be a big deal after the rocky start.

Virginia vs Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 37, Virginia 34

Line: Miami -4, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

