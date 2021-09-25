Virginia Tech vs Richmond prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Virginia Tech vs Richmond How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Richmond (2-1), Virginia Tech (2-1)

Virginia Tech vs Richmond Game Preview

Why Richmond Will Win

The Spiders are going to bring the play on the lines.

They might be coming off a tough loss to Villanova, but so far this season they’ve been terrific up front at keeping teams out of the backfield on one side, and decent against the run on the other.

They’re going to move the chains, they’re going to come up with third down stops, and they’re going to catch a Virginia Tech team that might be moping a little bit after a stunningly mediocre performance in a loss to West Virginia.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The defense that started the season so well wasn’t all that bad against the Mountaineers. It just took too long to wake up.

The pass rush has been strong and the D is taking the ball away, but more than anything else, the team isn’t beating itself.

It’s not getting flagged enough to matter, there aren’t a ton of turnovers, and outside of a few too many empty drives this early in the season, the team has been okay.

Against Richmond, now is the time to empty the passing game tank and test some things out, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Be careful with this. Richmond is just plucky enough to keep this from being an easy paycheck game.

This isn’t just going to be for show. The Spiders can pull this off if the Hokies start making mistakes.

The Virginia Tech passing game worked okay in comeback mode against the Mountaineers, but this week it’ll get into a quick-hitting groove from the start. Richmond won’t get ripped apart, but the Hokies should have this by halftime.

Virginia Tech vs Richmond Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 31, Richmond 13

Line: Virginia Tech -27.5, o/u: 47.5

