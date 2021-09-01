Vanderbilt vs East Tennessee State Prediction, Game Preview

Vanderbilt vs East Tennessee State prediction and game preview.

Vanderbilt vs East Tennessee State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN+/ SEC Network+

Vanderbilt (0-0) vs East Tennessee State (0-0) Game Preview

Why East Tennessee State Will Win

The Bucs went 4-2 in the FCS spring season with a tough defense – especially against the run – and with enough of a pass rush to matter.

They might not have had the most explosive of offenses, but they were able run well enough to get by and come up with enough clutch plays in close games to have a good early season.

Now the D gets to deal with a Vanderbilt offense that struggled to score last year. putting up 17 points or fewer in seven games and averaged just 330 yards per game.

The ground attack had a hard time moving, and East Tennessee State has the returning part to continue to make it a struggle.

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores should be able to throw the ball a bit. Ken Seals is a veteran passer – Mike Wright brings more mobility; he’ll see time, too – with a potentially dangerous receiving corps to work with. New offensive coordinator David Raih has NFL experience with passing games – this should get moving.

It won’t take a whole lot of points to get this done. East Tennessee State doesn’t score enough, it doesn’t move the chains, and it doesn’t have enough weapons for an SEC team to worry about.

What’s Going To Happen

New Vandy head coach Clark Lea knows how to handle a defense. It’ll look great right away as it gets the parts in place against a Buc attack that won’t get down the field enough to create a scare.

East Tennessee State’s defense will make this a fight for a half, but the other side won’t provide any help to take advantage of any key opportunities.

Vanderbilt vs East Tennessee State Prediction, Line

Vanderbilt 37, East Tennessee State 10

Must See Rating: 1.5

