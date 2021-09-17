UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.
UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast
Date: Saturday, September 18
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Network: ESPN+
– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
UTSA (2-0) vs Middle Tennessee (1-1) Game Preview
Why Middle Tennessee Will Win
The Blue Raiders were able to hang around a bit with Virginia Tech in a 35-14 loss.
The running game didn’t do much, but former NC State QB Bailey Hockman was able to throw for over 200 yards and the defense kept the game in check for a half.
The offense isn’t making big mistakes – just one turnover so far – and the passing game is just efficient enough to bother a UTSA secondary that had problems late against Illinois and hasn’t been pressed too hard.
– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks
Why UTSA Will Win
The Roadrunners keep on rolling.
They pulled off a thriller or a win over Illinois in the opener, and then ripped through Lamar with a 54-0 win thanks to a razor-sharp passing game.
It’s all working. They’re moving the chains without a problem, the offense is scoring whenever it gets a chance, and they’re not making a whole slew of mistakes.
Middle Tennessee isn’t doing anything to keep defenses out of the backfield and the offense hasn’t been moving like it needs to against a team this solid.
– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
What’s Going To Happen
UTSA is playing well, and now it gets to take a first step in the Conference USA race at home with a good offensive balance and a nice day from the defense.
The Roadrunner defensive front will get into the backfield enough to come up with the stops needed to pull ahead in the second half.
UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line
UTSA 36, Middle Tennessee 24
Line: UTSA -12.5, o/u: 59.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2
5: Steve is proud of you
1: Ordinary Joe
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings