UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: ESPN+

UTSA (2-0) vs Middle Tennessee (1-1) Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Blue Raiders were able to hang around a bit with Virginia Tech in a 35-14 loss.

The running game didn’t do much, but former NC State QB Bailey Hockman was able to throw for over 200 yards and the defense kept the game in check for a half.

The offense isn’t making big mistakes – just one turnover so far – and the passing game is just efficient enough to bother a UTSA secondary that had problems late against Illinois and hasn’t been pressed too hard.

Why UTSA Will Win

The Roadrunners keep on rolling.

They pulled off a thriller or a win over Illinois in the opener, and then ripped through Lamar with a 54-0 win thanks to a razor-sharp passing game.

It’s all working. They’re moving the chains without a problem, the offense is scoring whenever it gets a chance, and they’re not making a whole slew of mistakes.

Middle Tennessee isn’t doing anything to keep defenses out of the backfield and the offense hasn’t been moving like it needs to against a team this solid.

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA is playing well, and now it gets to take a first step in the Conference USA race at home with a good offensive balance and a nice day from the defense.

The Roadrunner defensive front will get into the backfield enough to come up with the stops needed to pull ahead in the second half.

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

UTSA 36, Middle Tennessee 24

Line: UTSA -12.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

