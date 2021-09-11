UTSA vs Lamar Prediction, Game Preview

UTSA vs Lamar prediction and game preview.

UTSA vs Lamar Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: ESPN3

UTSA (1-0) vs Lamar (1-0) Game Preview

Why Lamar Will Win

There are tune-ups, and there’s starting out your season going against the Stallions of North American University.

Lamar won 47-3 with the run defense allowing next to nothing – just ten yards – and without having to extend itself too much on offense. However, after a the FCS spring season when the O struggled on third downs and the passing attack wasn’t crisp, it was a much needed start to the season.

There might be a lot more things to work on, but the team was the best in the FCS this spring at controlling the clock – the Cardinals led the nation in time of possession – and it has to own the tempo to keep UTSA off the field.

However …

Why UTSA Will Win

The Roadrunners have arrived.

They were great early against Illinois, held on late, and they pulled off a wonderful 37-30 win on a late stop.

It’s a team loaded with veterans, balance, and enough talent to make a run at the Conference USA title. Frank Harris threw for 280 yards without a pick, Sincere McCormick pounded out a tough 117 yards, and this week the goal is to get through as soon as possible to rest up for Middle Tennessee.

As long as the offense can dominate on third downs early on, there won’t be too many concerns thanks to a defense that should keep the Cardinals to under 100 yards on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA got the thrilling road win over a Big Ten team, and now it has to maintain the focus, hit the two-foot putt, and get out quickly.

It’ll be an easy first quarter and a coasting from there. The Roadrunner defense will come up with stop after stop after giving up a few late points with the backups in.

UTSA vs Lamar Prediction, Line

UTSA 47, Lamar 6

Line: Lamar -37.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

