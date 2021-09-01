UTEP vs Bethune-Cookman Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs Bethune-Cookman prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs Bethune-Cookman Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Network: ESPN3

UTEP (1-0) vs Bethune-Cookman (0-0) Game Preview

Why Bethune-Cookman Will Win

It’s not like UTEP is Alabama quite yet.

The Miners are coming off a dominant 30-3 win over New Mexico State, but they still have to prove they can crank up a consistent offense and New Mexico State is really, really bad at college football.

Bethune-Cookman hasn’t played since 2019, but it’s had time to build back the parts, the offense isn’t going to have too many problems with turnovers, and it’s a fast attack that likes to keep things moving.

Why UTEP Will Win

Bethune-Cookman hasn’t played since 2019 and it’s still trying to get all the parts in place.

Yes, the system, the coaching, and the program are solid, but it’s still a team getting back on track while UTEP is coming off of one its most dominant wins in a decade.

Yeah, New Mexico State isn’t good, but everything worked right out of the gate. The running game rumbled for close to five yards per carry, Gavin Hardison averaged almost 16 yards per pass, and the defense did its job allowing just 190 yards of total offense.

It’s a program in need of some positive momentum, and it just got some.

What’s Going To Happen

Bethune-Cookman has enough talent and good enough parts to come up with a better performance than New Mexico State did last week. However, UTEP will maintain its offensive balance, the lines will have another strong game, and it’ll be 2-0 for the first time since 2005.

UTEP vs Bethune-Cookman Prediction, Line

UTEP 34, Bethune-Cookman 16

o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

