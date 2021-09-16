Utah vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs San Diego State prediction and game preview.

Utah vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

Utah (2-0) vs San Diego State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

The Utes are better than they looked in the 26-17 loss to BYU.

At least they’re supposed to be better than that.

The running game worked. It averaged close to eight yards per carry, but the O only ran 25 times. The passing game dinked and dunked, but Charlie Brewer wasn’t bad. So what was the problem? The Ute D couldn’t get off the field as BYU converted third down try after third down try – don’t expect that to happen again, or against the San Diego State offense this week.

The Utes have way too much beef and talent on the front to get run over again. San Diego State has been able to pound away over the first two games against New Mexico State and Arizona, but neither of those two teams have anywhere near the talent Utah brings up front.

Utah isn’t going to let itself get pushed around two weeks in a row.

However …

Why San Diego State Will Win

If this is all working like it’s supposed to for the Aztecs, they’re able to run well, rely on the defense, and control the clock and the tempo.

No, they’re not going to run for 271 yards and keep the ball for over 37 minutes like they did against Arizona, but if they can be careful with the ball and keep the chains moving, they can slow this down to the pace they want to play.

On the flip side, the SDSU D stopped Arizona’s O cold, allowing just one third down conversion. The sacks are there, the pressure is coming from all sides of the defense, and …

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State’s offense isn’t going to rumble this week.

Arizona has a whole lot of work to do, and it showed when the Aztecs jumped out to a big lead and relied on the defense from there.

Utah’s lines will make up for last week’s issues, Charlie Brewer will have an efficient and effective day, and the team will start to look the part of a possible Pac-12 contender – like it’s supposed to be.

Utah vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

Utah 30, San Diego State 17

Line: Utah -8.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

