Utah vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs BYU prediction and game preview.

Utah vs BYU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Utah (1-0) vs BYU (1-0) Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

It wasn’t a perfect performance against Weber State in the 40-17 victory, but it was the type of game that might have worked a few things out.

The massive defensive front stopped up the Wildcat running game, and it’s going to be a brick wall against the BYU ground attack. The secondary allowed just over 200 yards through the air, but it wasn’t a problem.

More importantly, the new quarterback looked great. Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer threw a pick, but he was sharp overall. Throw in a good day for a ground game that needed some players to emerge, and it was what the team needed as a warm-up.

Meanwhile, BYU had to push through in a 24-16 win over a rebuilding Arizona. The Wildcats had their chances, but couldn’t capitalize late. Utah should be able to score when it gets those same shots. However …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why BYU Will Win

Utah did have its rough spots it has to prove it can get past.

There were problems against Weber State on third downs and missed on both fourth down tries, the two turnovers can’t happen in Provo, and there’s going to be pressure from the BYU defensive front to make Brewer and company press.

Cougar QB Jaren Hall isn’t Zach Wilson, but he had a strong day against Arizona and the running game was effective enough to get the win. It’ll be tougher sledding against the Utah defensive front, but the offense should be balanced enough to be in control for stretches.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’s always fun, it’s always a fight, and it’s always …

A Utah win.

At least the last nine and ten of the last 11 have gone to the Utes going back to the thriller late in the 2009 season.

BYU has the lines to hold up for stretches, but the problems will come as the game goes on. The Utah fronts will take over Brewer will outplay Hall, and even on the road in a rivalry battle it’ll be a great performance by the Pac-12er over the (likely) future Big 12er.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Utah vs BYU Prediction, Line

Utah 30, BYU 17

Line: Utah -7, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings