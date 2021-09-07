Utah State vs North Dakota Prediction, Game Preview

Utah State vs North Dakota prediction and game preview.
Utah State vs North Dakota Broadcast
Date: Friday, September 10
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Maverick Stadium, Logan, UT
Network: CBS Sports Network
Utah State (1-0) vs North Dakota (1-0) Game Preview
Why North Dakota Will Win
Forget the FCS designation – North Dakota might just be the better team.
The Fighting Hawks were terrific in the FCS spring session, bring a terrific defense, and there’s enough of a balanced attack to be in control throughout. In the 35-14 win over Idaho State to start the season, they ran for 185 yards, threw for 183, didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and they got out with a win.
North Dakota won’t beat itself. It got flagged a bit too much last week, but the downfield passing game worked without any picks, the attack kept the chains moving, and it can all keep on going against a Utah State team that’s still rebuilding a bit even though …
Why Utah State Will Win
It beat Washington State.
It certainly wasn’t pretty, and it took a whole lot of work to get there. but under new head coach Blake Anderson and his former Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner, the Aggies cranked up 219 passing yards – to go along with 222 on the ground – to get the win.
The defense was outstanding, the pass rush was strong, and the offensive line controlled the Wazzu defensive line.
What’s Going To Happen
South Dakota State tagged Colorado State with a dominant win last week on the road, and North Dakota will come very, very close.
The bad 2020 season was a blip for Utah State. Anderson had pieces to work with, he brought a few of his own, and more than anything else he appears to have cranked up the line play right away.
It’ll be a fun fight – and North Dakota can absolutely pull this off – but Bonner will spread out the passing game enough to take control away in the second half.
Utah State vs North Dakota Prediction, Line
Utah State 26, North Dakota 23
Must See Rating: 3
