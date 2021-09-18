USF vs Florida A&M Prediction, Game Preview

USF vs Florida A&M prediction and game preview.

USF vs Florida A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ESPN+

USF (0-2) vs Florida A&M (1-1) Game Preview

Why Florida A&M Will Win

The Rattlers have a defense.

They were able to hold Jackson State to just seven points in the opening weekend loss, and last week they stuffed Fort Hayes in a 34-7 win. It starts with the takeaways – coming up with seven so far – helped by a strong pass rush and terrific run defense.

The offense might sputter a bit on the ground, but the passing attack has two decent quarterback rotation in Rasean McKay and Junior Muratovic who both did a nice job last week.

However …

Why USF Will Win

Florida A&M doesn’t have enough of a running game to matter in a game like this.

The quarterbacks can move the ball with the short passing game, but USF doesn’t have to worry about any big gashes from an offensive line and ground attack that won’t hit 100 yards.

It’s still a work in progress for the Bull offense, but it was able to move the chains a little bit in the loss to Florida last week – the Gators took their foot off the gas in the second half, though.

The offensive front is doing a good job in pass protection, former North Carolina QB Cade Fortin is solid enough to get the passing game moving against a defense that’s not Florida, and …

What’s Going To Happen

USF finally catches a breather.

It couldn’t do anything against NC State, and it got run out of the stadium by Florida. The Florida A&M defense will come up with a slew of stops, but the offense won’t be able to move the chains enough to matter.

USF vs Florida A&M Prediction, Line

USF 34, Florida A&M 3

Line: USF -21, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1

