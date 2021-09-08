USC vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Stanford prediction and game preview.

USC vs Stanford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Network: FOX

USC (1-0) vs Stanford (0-1) Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

And here we go with the Tanner McKee era.

Jack West was supposed to be the quarterback who took Stanford back to prominence, and he wasn’t totally miserable in the 24-7 loss to Kansas State. However, he threw two picks, McKee hit 15-of-18 passes, and here comes the change.

The Cardinal have enough talent and enough potential to be far better than it showed against the Wildcats, and it starts with a defensive front that generated decent pressure and helped keep the game close until late.

USC needed a great fourth quarter to get by San Jose State 30-7, giving up over 300 yards to QB Nick Starkel and struggling to close with scores until late. McKee has to let it fly.

Why USC Will Win

Didn’t you used to be the Stanford running game?

The program that became known for its great line play and elite production from the backs managed just 39 yards. There wasn’t any room to move, the line couldn’t handle the K-State pass rush, and the O didn’t put any points on the board until the fourth.

Yeah, it took a bit for USC to get going, but that seems to be the way the team works over the last few years. It takes a little while, and then everything starts to click.

Kedon Slovis didn’t make any major mistakes against the Spartans, Drake London was unstoppable with 12 catches, and the defensive front didn’t allow much of anything on the ground.

If McKee isn’t great and if Stanford isn’t hitting big plays through the air, forget it.

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford will keep relying on its defense to keep the team in games, but once again the inability to power away with the ground attack will be an issue.

Once again, USC will need time to wake up – even in the late start – but Slovis will come up with two good scoring drives, the defense will generate stops, and it’ll be another rough day for the Cardinal.

USC vs Stanford Prediction, Line

USC 34, Stanford 20

Line: USC -17.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

