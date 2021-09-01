UNLV vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Game Preview

UNLV vs Eastern Washington prediction and game preview.

UNLV vs Eastern Washington Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: Stadium

UNLV (0-0) vs Eastern Washington (0-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

Here comes the high-powered passing game.

Eastern Washington will hardly be intimidated by the date in Allegiant Stadium against a Mountain West team. It’s coming off a strong spring FCS season with an appearance in the playoffs – it’s got the parts back to do even more.

The Eagles were third in the FCS in total offense with Eric Barriere bombing away for 348 yards per game. He should do even more behind a terrific line and with his main targets returning.

UNLV has a veteran team back from the 0-6 first year under Marcus Arroyo, but the the offense still has to prove it can keep up the pace if the defense isn’t doing the job.

A few early Eastern Washington scores will be a big, big problem for the Rebel attack that has to find things that work, but …

Why UNLV Will Win

The Rebel defense could be one of the Mountain West’s bigger surprises.

It’s not just that 11 starters returning, but there’s depth, an upgrade in talent from the transfer portal, and …

Okay, so the UNLV defense was awful, but its main problem was against the run, getting hammered in game after game. Eastern Washington should be able to run, but it’s going to want to move as much as possible with the quick-hitting passing game.

The Rebel D should be able to hold serve just enough to matter – Eastern Washington will turn it over at least twice – the offensive side has solid receivers and a great back in Charles Williams, the overall experience should make a huge difference in a new season.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Washington is good enough to not only win this, but do it convincingly. UNLV, though, will survive despite giving up a whole lot of yards and a whole bunch of point.

The UNLV offense will show off surprising balance, but it’ll be two late defensive stops that get this done for the first win in the Marcus Arroyo era.

Expect a whole slew of big plays in a back-and-forth game that comes down to the wire.

UNLV vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

UNLV 34, Eastern Washington 30

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2.5

