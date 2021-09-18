ULM vs Jackson State Prediction, Game Preview

ULM at Jackson State prediction and game preview.

ULM at Jackson State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Malone, LA

Network: ESPN3

ULM (0-1) vs Jackson State (2-0) Game Preview

Why Jackson State Will Win

The Tigers worked through a 7-6 defensive fight in the opener over Florida A&M, and the O turned it loose in a 38-16 win over Tennessee State with Shadeur Sanders – Deion’s son – throwing for 362 yards and three scores.

They have a nice mix with a fantastic pass rush to go along with a versatile offense – it all could work against a ULM team that’s still going through a major overhaul under Terry Bowden.

The Warhawks might be rested, but they got bombed on by Kentucky for well over 400 yards in the opener – Sanders should go off.

Why ULM Will Win

ULM has some interesting parts to the offense that should be able to get going against teams that aren’t from the SEC.

The pass rush worked a bit against Kentucky – coming up with four sacks, even if the defense didn’t come up with a meaningful early stop – and it should be able to get to Sanders.

The Jackson State line isn’t going to blast away for the ground attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Deion’s guys will hold up and push this into the fourth quarter, but the Warhawks will get enough offensive balance and a decent enough day out of QB Rhett Rodriquez to pull through with two late scoring drives.

ULM vs Jackson State Prediction, Line

ULM 26, Jackson State 16

Line: ULM -4.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

