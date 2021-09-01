UConn vs Holy Cross Prediction, Game Preview

UConn vs Holy Cross prediction and game preview.

UConn vs Holy Cross Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UConn (0-1) vs Holy Cross (0-0) Game Preview

Why Holy Cross Will Win

It was only a four-game run, but the Crusaders were solid going 3-1 in the FCS spring session with a great rushing offense that controlled the tempo. They didn’t turn the ball over enough to matter, the run defense was solid, and now almost everyone comes back for the 2021 run.

Meanwhile, UConn couldn’t get much of anything working in the 45-0 loss to Fresno State to start the season. The defense missed a few key tackles early to blow it open, the running game averaged just 1.1 yards per carry, and overall the O generated just 107 yards.

– Week 1 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Why UConn Will Win

Silver lining time – UConn got a game in.

It might have been a rough run against Fresno State, and there weren’t many positives to come out of it, but the run defense wasn’t all that bad – it didn’t allow a slew of big gashes.

Holy Cross doesn’t have much of a passing offense and doesn’t have the type of attack that will keep pressing and making big things happen. As long as the Huskies don’t start turning the ball over in bunches for easy scores, they should be able to hold up defensively.

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be a breeze, but UConn will get its first win since late October 2019 and its third win as a program since October of 2017.

The running game will be good enough to control the clock, but it’ll be the defense that comes up with a strong performance to keep the Holy Cross ground attack in check. The Crusaders won’t have the passing game to make up for the problems running the ball.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

UConn vs Holy Cross Prediction, Line

UConn 34, Holy Cross 24

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule